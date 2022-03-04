Miriam A. Avilla, 88, died Monday. PL Fry and Son Funeral Home in Manteca is handling arrangements and services are pending.
George Mahlon Syester, 79, died Monday. He was born in Idaho and lived in Tracy for the past five years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled at this time.
Leroy Evans, 86, died Sunday. Leroy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and lived in Tracy for 75 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled at this time.
Me Son Lee, 75, died on Friday. She was born in Korea on Sept. 9, 1946, and lived in Tracy for eight years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo at a later date.
Harmon Leroy Austin, 87, died Feb. 23. He was born in South Carolina on March 3, 1934, and lived in Tracy for 34 years. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a service at 11 a.m. The chapel service will be livestreamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Felix Santiago Landaverde, 94, died Feb. 22. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Alicia Rodriguez, 74, died Feb. 22. She was born in Mexico on June 6, 1947, and lived in Tracy for the past eight years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Michael Hill, 69, died Feb. 22. He was born and raised in California and lived in Tracy for the past seven years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. He will be buried at Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Oceanside at a later date.
Victoria Escoto, 39, died Feb. 20. She was born on Oct. 5, 1982. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Graveside services will follow at Valpico Memorial Park. Her Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Jose A. Espinoza Castro, 27, died Feb. 17. He was born on June 11, 1994, and lived in Tracy for 10 years. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Henry Earl Haulcy, 76, died Feb. 10. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 12 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a reception from 1 to 3 p.m.
Jay Mattson, 88, died Dec. 17 in Sacramento. He was born on March 16, 1933, in Nebraska and spent most of his life in Tracy and was a graduate of Tracy High’s Class of 1951.
