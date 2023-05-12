Gary Augustine Abate, 76, died Sunday. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. with a rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery in Stockton.
Jesus Gallegos, 23, died Friday. He was born on April 15, 2000, and lived in Tracy since he was 5 years old. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A recital of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow mass at Valpico Memorial Park.
Aldo Chiarella, 85, died May 4. He was born on July 14, 1937, in Simeri Crichi, Italy and was a resident of Tracy for 21 years. A funeral service will be held Saturday in Massachusetts.
Anahid Baroutjian, 81, died May 4. She was born in Egypt on Oct. 31, 1941, and lived in Tracy for the last 2 years with her family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at Mounty Royal Cemetery in Outremont, Quebec.
William George, 93, died May 3. He was born in New York on Nov. 6, 1929 and lived in Tracy close to his family for 28 years. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
James A. Wargnier, 59, died May 3. He was born in Michigan on Dec.14, 1963, and lived in Tracy for the last 3 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handing arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Dilrajpal Singh, 33, died May 3 in Portland, Oregon. He was born in India on Dec. 12, 1989. Traditional Sikh services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.fymemorialchapel.com.
Guriqbal Singh, 27, died May 3 in Portland, Oregon. He was born in India on Aug. 9, 1995, and has lived in Tracy for five years. Traditional Sikh services are at 10 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Pedro Pena, 21, died April 29. He was a California native born on Feb. 19, 2002 and lived in Tracy for 13 years. Visitation is at 8:30 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His vigil service will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried following mass at Valpico Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Esther Smith, 95, died April 26. She had lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. A Mass will he held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bede Catholic Church in Hayward.
Edward Moore Crow, 61, died April 18. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
