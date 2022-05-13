Ellen Abel, 60, died Monday. She was a long time Tracy resident. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue.
Alice Richmond, 67, died on Sunday. She was born on Oct.1, 1954, in Petersburg, Alaska, and lived in Tracy for the past 17 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Remedios Labuca, 83, died May 4. A vigil will be held Sunday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel 5 W. Highland Ave., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
William Schuler, 81, died May 2. He was born in Missouri on June 11, 1940. He was a longtime resident of Arizona before moving to Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Dulla Edwards, 93, died April 30. She was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Oakland and lived in Tracy since the early 1930s. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and there were no public services. She was buried with her husband at Tracy Memorial Park.
Dolores P. Singson, 81, died April 28. She was born on April 9, 1941, in the Philippines. She had lived in Tracy for the last 17 years. Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. on May 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on May 27 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried in the Philippines at a later date. Her services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
