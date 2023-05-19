Devraj Vijh, 84, died Monday. He was born in India on Oct. 16, 1938, and has lived in San Joaquin County for the past 32 years. His prayer service will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.
Elvira Duenas Gonzales, 99, died Sunday in Stockton. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, at St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 E Eaton Avenue. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Patterson Cemetery District.
Darleen Adell Cose, 88, died Friday. She was born in North Dakota, and she and her family have called Tracy home for the past 53 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jerry Wayne Scarfo, 54, died Friday in Manteca. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Curtistine Stripling, 88, died May 9. She was born in Oklahoma on Dec. 28, 1934. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a service at 11 a.m. A graveside service is immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Joseph Matthew, 70, died May 9. He was born in British Columbia on July 20, 1952, and lived in Tracy for the past 20 years. He served in the Navy and will be buried at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Vida Rochelle Blue, 73, died May 6. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no serves scheduled.
William Belchik, 34, died May 6. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements services are currently pending.
Adolph Garcia Martinez, 100, died April 28 in French Camp. A California native, Adolph and his family called Tracy home for over 80 years. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 31 at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Leola Brooks Shelton, 87, died April 26. She was born in Mississippi on April 27, 1935, and lived in Tracy for the past 26 years. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Celebration of Life at noon. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemoiralchapel.com.
