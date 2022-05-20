Juan Huerta, 92, died Tuesday. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Cesarea Martinez, 92, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Ambrose Perry, 87, died Monday. He was a longtime Tracy resident, Visitation with a rosary will be held at 5 p.m. on May 25 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held on May 26 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at 10 a.m. on June 1 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Charles F. Norton, 84, died Monday. He was born on June 3, 1937, in California and lived in Tracy for last 20 years. He was a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Marine Corps for 26 years before retiring. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. on June 2 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 3 followed by a service at 11 a.m. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. He will be buried following his service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Mark Finkle, 69, died on Monday. He was born in California on June 18, 1952. He lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Miguel Alcantara Jr., 94, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Jeana R. D’Angelo-Holmes, 52, died May 5. She was born on Jan.4, 1970, and has lived in Tracy over half her life. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
William Branner, 93, died May 4. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jerry Williams, Sr., 92, died Feb. 27 in El Paso Texas. He was born in Tracy and was a member of the Tracy High class of 1947. A celebration of life will be held on May 28 in Texas.
