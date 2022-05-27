Guadalupe Garcia Longoria, 94, died Saturday. Longoria was a long time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church,165 E Eaton Avenue.
Bret Bouffard, 45, died Saturday. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
John Fitisoff, 95, died Friday. He was born on May 23, 1926, and lived in Tracy for 23 years. After the serving with the U.S. Marine Corps he worked in truck sales for 65 years before retiring. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time.
Frederic Charles Hanker III, 80, died Friday. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Teresa Huffstutler, 67, died on Friday. She was born on April 10, 1955, and lived in Tracy for five years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time.
Mario Tamayo-Soto, 45, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Ravinder Gambhir, 66, died May 19th. Visitation will be at noon on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a prayer service. Cremation is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery and Crematory in Livermore.
Rosemary Robertson, 91, died May 17. She was born on Feb. 24, 1931, in Scotland and lived in Banta for the last 7 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time. She will be buried privately.
Cesarea Diaz Martinez, 87, died May 16th. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 6 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. A Catholic burial funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 7 at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Brian James Goncalves, 39, died May 16th. He was a former Tracy resident. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave..
Darlene A. Borba, 71, of Tracy, died May 10. She was born March 18, 1951, lived in Tracy since 1994 and provided day care to many Tracy families for more than 10 years. Services included a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 26, and Mass and internment at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, both at Holy Angels Funeral Home, 1051 Harder Road, in Hayward.
