Baldish Kaur, 67, died Tuesday. She was born in India on Nov. 25, 1955, and lived in Tracy for 14 years. Traditional Sikh prayers will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Her services will be live-streamed at www.frymemoiralchapel.com.
Tina Vargas, 63, died Monday. She was born in Yorkshire, England, on Dec. 23, 1959, and had lived in Tracy for the past 31 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and the family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Johanna Nunley, 85, died Sunday. A Rosary and Mass at will be held at 11 a.m. on May 17 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W Eaton Avenue. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Adolph Martinez, 100, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services will be scheduled following his cremation.
Crystal Dunn, 41, died April 26. She was born March 23, 1982, and was a life-long resident of Tracy. The family is having a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. on May 19 at Lincoln Park, 200 E. Eaton Avenue. Fry Memorial Chapel assisted with arrangements.
Anthony M. Cardoza, 83, died April 25. He was born on May 10, 1939. He has always lived in the area but moved to Tracy 3 years ago. Visitation is at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a vigil service at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried privately. His chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Khyrie Currie, 23, died April 21. He was a California native born on Feb. 12, 2000 and was a graduate of West High School. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ismael Zamora Cruz, 48, died April 20. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W Eaton Avenue. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Rogelio Caluza, 84, died April 10. A visitation and reception will be held at 10 a.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. He will be buried at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Valpico Memorial Park. A livestream of the funeral service will be on her tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
