Remedios Labuca, 83, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
William Branner, 69, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Ezekiel Wade, 89, died Tuesday. He was a long-time resident of Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Annette Dominguez, 50, died Tuesday. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to p.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel at 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Fernando Castaneda, 67, died Sunday. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 21 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Arolf Salo, Jr., 68, died April 28. He was born March 17, 1954, in Oakland and lived in Tracy for the last 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Victor Ramon Richardson, 36, died April 26. He was a long-time Tracy resident. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue.
Raymond Michael Garcia-Mendoza, 36, died April 24. He was born in French Camp on April 21, 1986, and spent his entire life in Tracy and the San Joaquin Valley. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Valpico Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Jomer C. Mascardo, 48, died April 19. He was born on Sept. 18, 1973, in the Philippines. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Time of Remembrance from noon to 5 p.m. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Oren Kelley, 87, died, April 9. He was born in Arkansas on Jan. 27, 1935. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no public services.
Blair Lemire, 84, died March 30. He was born in Nebraska on Feb. 3, 1938, and lived in Tracy for 50 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.