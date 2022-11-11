Domingo Ancheta, 76, died Monday. He was born in the Philippines on June 30, 1946, and lived in Tracy before moving to Walnut Grove. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A rosary will begin at 6 p.m. followed by his eulogy. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Valpico Memorial Park following mass. His chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
John Gustafson, 62, died Monday in Elk Grove. He lived in Tracy for 32 years. A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. next Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive.
Teha Lynn Lawson, 55, died Monday in Sacramento. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
William Florio II, 65, died Sunday. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on No. 29 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a reception from noon to 2 p.m.
Donald E. Castellon, 76, died Saturday. He was born in Fresno on Dec. 5, 1945. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive.
Maria Guadalupe Sabas, 78, died Nov. 3 in Stockton. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Mary Jane Obaldo, 53, died, Nov. 3. She was born on March 7, 1969, in the Philippines. Her service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A reception will be immediately following. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.fyymemorialchapel.com.
Sarojini Sanghera, 92, died Nov. 1. She was born in India on June 26, 1930, and lived with her family in Tracy for the past 23 years. Traditional Sikh services with prayers beginning at 10 a.m. will be tomorrow at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
James Eagans, 83, died Oct. 31. He last lived in Hanford and was a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant. A funeral was held yesterday in Hanford, and he will be buried in Hobbs, New Mexico on Wednesday.
Basilio Miranda, 54, died Oct. 31. He was born in Mexico on Jan. 7, 1957, and lived the majority of his life in California with the last 8 years in Tracy. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Prayer Services will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Michael James Brenkwitz Jr., 63, died Oct. 27. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
