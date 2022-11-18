Armando Castillo, 82, died Sunday. He was born in the Philippines on Sept. 21, 1940 and lived the last 15 years in Tracy with his family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Michael Vidal, 53, died Sunday. He was born on Dec. 30, 1968 and lived in Tracy most of his life. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Enriqueta Martínez Casas, 92, died at her home in Tracy on Saturday. She was born on July 15, 1930. A funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Stockton.
Roger Joseph McLeod, 68, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Mary Oliver Barnes, 84, died Nov. 10. She was born in Florida on June 21, 1938 and lived in Tracy for the last year with family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at a later date at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, Florida.
Silvana Veronica Castillo, 64, died Nov. 10. She was born in Peru on Aug. 1, 1958 and lived in Tracy for most of her life. Her prayer service is at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried following her service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Andrea Isabel Oceguera, 38, died Nov. 10 in Modesto. She was a longtime Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a Rosary service. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by graveside at Valpico Memorial Park.
William Edward Gonzalez, 81, died Nov. 8 in Stockton. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Raymond James Bohler, 61, died Nov. 8. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Joseph Kaelin Bogetti, 36, died Nov. 8 in Memphis, Tennessee. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Timothy Wayne Tibbets, 74, died Nov. 7. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Southwinds Baptist Church, 13400 West Middle Road. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery I Santa Nella. Tracy Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and a livestream of the funeral service can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/66rAMK48J4I
Philip Russell Lobdell, 70, of Tracy, died on Sept. 9. He was born on Aug. 4, 1952, and was a Tracy resident since 1993. He was cremated and his ashes scattered according to his request. Memorial services will be arranged after the new year.
