Debra Madera, 52, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Ann Patricia Dias, 78, died Saturday. She was a longtime Tracy resident. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive, with a reception to follow. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Romualda Esteban, 48, died Saturday. Services were held earlier this week at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Denise April Yingling, 70, died Nov. 17. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Lydia Ramirez, 94, died Nov. 16. She was born in Arizona on June 24, 1928, and lived in Tracy for the last 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
Stephanie Dunn, 52, died Nov. 16. She was born on Oct. 9, 1970, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. She will be buried privately, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Mari Kalcsics Low, 77, died on Nov. 15 in Prescott, Ariz. She was born on Aug. 10, 1945, and was a longtime Tracy resident. She was the daughter of Rudy and Marion Kalcsics, owners of Old Mission Bakery, and wife of Dick Low. Funeral services are pending.
Mateo Vidriezca Ceja, 7, died Nov. 13. He was born on March 14, 2015, to Ana Ceja & Luis Vidriezca. He was a second grader here in Tracy. His visitation is at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at Noon. A Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park immediately following mass.
Terry Wills, 68, died Nov. 12. He was born April 12, 2954. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned.
Leo Fernando Da Jose Munsayac, 68, died Nov. 11. He was born in the Philippines on May 28, 1954 and lived in Tracy for 20 years. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with reciting the Rosary at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Graveside service is immediately following Mass at Valpico Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchael.com
Victor Woods, 63, died Nov. 11. He was born in California on Dec. 4, 1958, and lived in Tracy for the last 22 years. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His funeral service will be 11a.m. on Dec. 7 at 3 Crosses Church in Castro Valley.
Samantha Smith, 37, died Nov. 10. She has born on June 28, 1985, and lived in Tracy her entire life. Her service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried privately. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Joseph Kaelin Bogetti, 36, died Nov. 8 in Memphis Tennessee. A memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on with a reception to follow at the Tracy Elks Lodge. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Miguel Alvarado, 65, died Nov. 6 He was born on Jan. 7, 1957, in Mexico and lived in Tracy for the last eight years. Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with reciting the Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and he will be interred following mass at Tracy Mausoleum.
