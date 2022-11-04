Sara Romero, 92, died Tuesday. She was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Colorado and lived in Tracy for 22 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private.
Consuelo Castaneda, 69, died Sunday in Sacramento. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there no services scheduled at this time.
Jacqueline Marie Carson, 79, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Skip Jorgensen, 78, died Saturday. He was born on Aug. 7, 1944, in Michigan, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Priscilla A. Randolph, 96, died Friday. She was a California native and lived in Tracy for 88 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Eric J. Heaton, 61, died Oct. 21. He was born in New Mexico on April 20, 1961, and lived in Tracy for 27 years. There will be a service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, and he be will be interred at Tracy Mausoleum. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Richard Burrell III, 35, died Oct.14. He was born on Oct. 31, 1986 and lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
