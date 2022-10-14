James “Jim” W. Schopf, 83, died Tuesday. He was a US Navy veteran and was born June 30, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and moved to Tracy in 1970. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried following at Schulte Memorial Park. Rosary/Vigil services will be live-streamed on his tribute page atwww.frymemorialchapel.com.
Harriet Thermira Getter, 94, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Michael James Christmon, 65, died Sunday. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Dorothy Marie Anderson, 87, died Saturday. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a graveside service at noon at Schulte Memorial Park.
Angelica Lopez, 57, died Saturday in Stanford. She was born in Michoacán, Mexico on Sept. 26, 1965, and lived in Tracy for the last 22 years. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Valpico Memorial Park.
Matea Macalawa Gimenes, 98, died on Oct. 6. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A Mass will be held at 11am at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at noon at Schulte Memorial Park.
Elisabeth Brigette Gould, 73, died Oct. 5. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28th followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Ivette Juarez, 21, died Oct. 5. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Katherine Rose Martell, 67, died Oct. 4. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Linda Sue Hamilton, 69, died Sept. 23. She was born on Jan. 1, 1953, in Nebraska and lived here for 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park at a later date.
