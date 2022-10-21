Sobhana Nath, 89, died Monday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private.
George Douglas Appleton, 62, died Saturday in Vallejo. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Steven Louis Brown, 77, died on Saturday in Modesto. He was born on April 4, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Jeremy Abraham Stroh, 28, died Friday in Stockton. He was born April 8, 1994, in Tracy and lived here his entire life. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Garry Fisk, 75, died on Oct. 13 at his home in Modesto. He was born on Sept. 2, 1947, and grew up on the old Fisk Ranch on Kasson Road near Vernalis. He attended New Jerusalem Elementary School and Tracy High School.
Eugenia Mihaila, 89, died Oct. 12. She was born in Romania on Aug. 7, 1933, and lived in Tracy with her family for 19 years. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and she was buried at Valpico Memorial Park on Wednesday.
Linda Pachuca, 72, died Oct. 11. She lived in San Joaquin County for 65 years. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with her eulogy at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. She will be buried at Tracy Public Cemetery following the Mass. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Elisabeth Brigette Gould, 73, died Oct. 5. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Good Shepard Church, 306 West Eaton Avenue, followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Andrew Lauritz Lopez, 58, died Oct. 4. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Felipa R. Cabahug, 99, died Sept. 23. She was born on May 26, 1923 in Hawaii. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and she was buried at Valpico Memorial Park.
