Ghanem Daoud Haddad, 79, died Sunday in San Leandro. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Monday, Nov. 7 at 11am, followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
William Edward Todd, 34, died Friday. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church of Latter-day Saints, 606 Northland Road in Manteca with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Eileen Marie Gomes, 76, died Oct. 15. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
