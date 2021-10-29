Margaret Clemons, 84, died Wednesday. She was born in Juliette, Georgia, on Dec. 26, 1936. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Ave. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Sharon Tate, 65, died Monday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time. She will be buried with her mother in Monterey County at a later date.
Louella Robertson, 90, died Saturday. She was born in Michigan on June 6, 1931, and lived in Tracy most of her life. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Tracy Elks Lodge, 6400 11th Street. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried privately at Tracy Mausoleum.
Sharon E. Inman, 71, died Saturday. She was born June 14, 1950, in Fontana and lived in Tracy for the past 21 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Journey Christian Church, 4600 South Tracy Blvd., Suite 103.
Neomia Mallory, 90, died Friday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Graveside services will follow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road.
Emma Lonzaga, 80, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Mossadeq Pal, 67, died Friday. Services were held yesterday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Barbara Nelson, 95, died Oct. 21. She lived in Tracy for the past 5 years. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore followed by a celebration of life. A private burial will follow.
Carole Staley, 79, died Oct. 21. She lived in San Joaquin County for the past 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Judith L. Mohr, 75, died Oct. 21 in Lodi. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road.
Cathy Bonin-Knox, 67, died Oct. 21. She was born and raised in Tracy and graduated from Tracy High before moving away in her mid-20s, and still has family living in Tracy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lloyd Bottorff, 46, died Oct. 21 in French Camp. He was raised in Tracy and funeral services were held yesterday at Tracy Memorial Chapel with burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Darlene Marie Keith, 93, Oct. 12. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.