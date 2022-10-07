Juan Miguel Moreno, 65, died Monday in Texas. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Sandra Aileen Chandler, 77, died Friday in Manteca. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Pramod Yadavrao Patil, 48, died Sept. 29. Tracy Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and private services were held last month.
Thomas Owen Whitten, 93, died on Sept. 28 in Mountain House. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Raimundo Caetano Rocha, 81, died Sept. 28, Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a 3 p.m. Rosary. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Paul Gene Zerby, 81, died Sept. 23 in Lodi. A memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a reception to follow from noon to 2 p.m.
Charles Henry Chandler Jr., 81, died Aug. 16 in Stockton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
