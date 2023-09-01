Patricia Hartman, 76, died Monday. She was born in Washington on Nov. 19, 1946, and moved to Tracy a year ago to be close to family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Togitogiga Tuufuli Falepouono, 64, died Monday. She was born in America Samoa on Aug. 30, 1958, and lived in Tracy for the past six years. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday with a Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. at Fry memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried following services at Valpico Memorial Park. All Chapel Services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Frederick John Ebarle, 49, died Friday in San Francisco. He was born on Aug. 19, 1974, in San Francisco, and lived in Tracy for the past two years. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Joseph Zaldivar Robertson, 89, died Aug. 24. He was born in Cuba on May 29, 1934, and lived in Tracy for the past three years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Charles Edward Decatur, 71, died Aug. 15. He was born on Oct.2, 1951 in California and was a US Army veteran. A Homegoing Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with viewing beginning at 11 a.m. A burial service will be held at noon on Thursday at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. The chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Loraine Swaim, 83, died Aug. 14. She was born in Pennsylvania on July 24, 1940 and lived in Tracy for the past four years with her family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried with her husband at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Mary Ybarra, 80, died Aug. 9. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
