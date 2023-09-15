Charles Neilson, 75, died Wednesday. He was a resident of San Joaquin County for 55 years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Mary Helen Bacchetti, 84, died Tuesday. She was born on Aug. 18, 1940, and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and her services are pending.
Tyrone Barquet, 53, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Antonio Casillas Zuniga, 94, died Monday. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on March 3, 1929, and lived in Tracy for 13 years. A recital of the rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
Kenwana Frisco, 46, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Linda Rutley, 72, died Friday. She was born in New York on Feb. 14, 1951, and lived in Tracy for the past 28 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Adrian Allen Castillo Reyes, 33, died Friday. He lived in Tracy for six years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Michael Cedoline, 50, died Sept. 7 in Livermore. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Roberto E. Abril, 66, died Sept. 6. He was born in Manila, Philippines, and lived in Tracy for the last three years. A vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation from 1 to 8:30 p.m. He will be buried at Mangaldan Public Cemetery in Pangasinan, Philippines. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com,
Felix Martinez, 36, died Sept. 6. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Joel Harris Laubacher, 66, died Sept. 5. He was a resident of Tracy for 27 years. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Valpico Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Richard Markham, 90, died Sept. 3. He was born in San Jose. on March 23, 1933. He served in the Navy for nine years and had recently moved to Tracy. He will be buried at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Schulte Memorial Park with full military honors. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Patricia Hartman, 76, died Aug. 28. She was born in Washington on Nov. 29, 1946, and lived in Tracy for the past year. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Susan (Jordan) Toland, 69, died Aug. 14 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Jan. 11, 1954, in Hawaii and moved to Tracy as an infant and graduated from Tracy High in 1972.
Peninah Koigo, 32, died recently. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
