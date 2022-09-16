Joseph Allen Molien, 82, died Sunday. He was born Jan. 1, 1940, and was a Tracy resident and a veteran. Services will be private.
Bradford Franklin Fisher, 66, died Saturday in Manteca. He was a long time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Charles David De Aguero, 69, died Friday. He was a longtime Tracy resident. Visitation will be held at noon on Sept. 26 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a Rosary following at 3 p.m. a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, followed by graveside services at Valpico Memorial Park.
Colleen Soto, 61, died, Sept. 13. She was born in Ohio on July 13, 1961, and was a long time Tracy resident. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried following Mass.
Lopeti Tuipulotu, 63, died Sept. 7. He was born in Tonga on July 28, 1958, and lived in Tracy for the last 4 years. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and he was buried yesterday at Valpico Memorial Park.
Teri Caryl Wilson, 56, died Sept. 2 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.