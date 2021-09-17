Kenneth McDaniel 68, died in Tracy on Wednesday. Services are pending. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Belle Jordan, 99, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Ronald Meier, 92, died Monday. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Kathryn Borges, 72, died in San Francisco on Monday. There are no services scheduled at this time. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Sanjay Gupta, 54, died Monday. A funeral service was held at Tracy Memorial Chapel yesterday.
Janis Starkey, 75, died Sunday. She was born May 11, 1946, in Washington and lived in Tracy the last 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Mary Borges, 65, died in Modesto on Sunday. Services are pending. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates on services.
Martha Brady, 90, died on Saturday in Tracy. She had lived in Tracy the past six years. Fry Memorial is handling arrangements and she will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.
Richard Cardenas, 33, died on Friday. He was born Sept. 23, 1987, and lived the last 21 years herein Tracy. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Grace Church, 1330 N. Tracy Boulevard with a graveside service immediately following at Schulte memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
Mary Helen Reyes, 76, died Sept. 9. She was born in Texas on Dec. 7, 1944 and lived in Tracy for the last 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Mateo Molina, 9-days-old, died in Tracy on Sept. 8, 2021. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W Eaton Ave. Committal service will follow at Valpico Memorial Park. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Salvador Armenta Rios, 52, Sept. 8. He was born in Mexico on Jan. 1, 1969, and lived most of his life in Tracy. Visitation and a Rosary was held Wednesday at Fry memorial Chapel and a Mass of Christian Burial was held yesterday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He was buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Ryan Larsen 36, died in Sacramento, on Sept. 4. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Rose Marie Rivera, 79, died Aug. 30 in Tracy. She was born Nov. 14, 1941, and had lived in Tracy for the past 6 years. Services will be at 11 a.m., with reception to follow, on Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W. Eaton Ave.
Ruben Martinez 90, died, Aug. 28 in Tracy. Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at First Baptist Church, 1935 Holly Drive, followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Carol Brohard 66, died Jan. 11. A celebration of life will be held tomorrow at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
