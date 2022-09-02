Rita G. Molina, 93, died Monday. She was born on Nov. 10, 1928, and lived in Tracy for the last 33 years. Her visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park following mass.
Severo Aquiles Baca, 83, died Monday in Albuquerque, NM. He was born and raised in Tracy and attended Tracy High School. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Robiel Marquez Pierce, 37, died Monday. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Maria B. Blunck, 88, died Friday. She was born in Germany on Nov. 5, 1933, and lived in Tracy the past 3 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Daniel Jason, 91, died Aug. 26. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements services are private.
Genia Janssen, 69, died Aug. 25. She was born in Peru on June 13, 1953, lived in Tracy for the last seven years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
James J. Shryock Jr., 66, died Aug. 21. He was born in New Mexico on Oct. 9, 1955 and lived more than half his life in Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
Ronald DeMaris, 73, died June 12. He was a long time Tracy resident. No services are scheduled at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.