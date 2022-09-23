Malkiat Singh, 68, died Tuesday. He was born in India on March 30, 1954. Traditional Sikh services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. Sehaj Paath Bhog will be immediately following prayers services at Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash. 16101 W. Grant Line Road.
Harbans Kaur, 67, died Tuesday. She was born on July 6, 1955, in India and had recently moved to Tracy. Traditional Sikh Prayers will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Her services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. Sehaj Paath Bhog will follow after prayers at Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, 16101W. Grant Line Road.
Ghidey Dagnow Weldegebreal, 76, died Sunday in French Camp. A funeral service was held yesterday at Tracy Memorial Chapel followed by graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Usha Rani Goswami, 78, died Saturday in French Camp. She was born July 15, 1944, in India and has lived in Tracy for the past 20 years. Traditional Hindu prayer services were held at Fry Memorial Chapel this past Thursday.
Frank Bonfiglio, 73, died Saturday in Discovery Bay. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Martin Walter Guerrero, 35, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Gurjit Singh Gill, 92, died Sept. 15. He was born in India on Oct. 1, 1929. He lived in Mountain House for the past year. Traditional Sikh Prayer services were held at Fry Memorial Chapel this past Wednesday.
Damon O’Bannon, 53, died Sept. 12. He was born on Nov. 4, 1968, and lived in Tracy for the past 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dawn Allen, 73, died Sept. 10. She was born on Nov. 16, 1948, and lived in Tracy for 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling her arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Maria De Lourdes Morales Espinoza, 47, died Aug. 28 in Jackson. She was born May 31, 1975. A Memorial Prayer service was held yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel, and she was interred privately at the Tracy Mausoleum.
Jonathan Woodbridge IV, 38, died Aug. 17. He was a Tracy resident. No funeral arrangements are scheduled at this time.
