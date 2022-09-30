Surgit Kaur, 92, died Sunday. She was born in India on May 26, 1930, and moved to Tracy 20 years ago. Traditional Sikh services were held at Fry Memorial Chapel yesterday.
Marcela Alix Garcia-Darfus, 42, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Paul Gene Zerby, 81, died Friday in Lodi. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Janice Castro Brinkman, 79, died Sept. 20. She was born and raised in Tracy and attended Tracy High School. A funeral service was held this week in Buhl, Idaho.
Jean Lee Boehm, 93, died Sept. 2. She was born on July 24, 1929, in Missouri and owned her own real estate business for 42 years before retiring. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Mission City Church, 5555 W Grant Line Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.