Avis Cardoza, 89, died Wednesday in Grant’s Pass, Oregon. She was born Aug. 13, 1934, and attended school in Tracy. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Felix Martinez, 36, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Terry Weldon, 85, died Tuesday in Carson City, Nevada. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Joel Laubacher, 66, died Tuesday. He lived in Tracy for 27 years. A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernards Catholic Church with a graveside service to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore.
Amorsolo M. Pio, 68, died Monday. He was born in the Philippines on May 1, 1955, and served in the U.S. Army, living in Tracy for the past 22 years. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. On Friday, he will have military honors at the chapel before Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried in the Philippines with his parents. His chapel service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Irma Leticia Andrino, 76, died Friday. She was born in Guatemala on July 19, 1947, and lived in Tracy for the past 23 years. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a vigil service at 5 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside committal we be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Schulte Memorial Park.
Catherine (Cathy) Jo Fisher, 51, died Friday. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on Jan. 11, 1972. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Eileen Elizabeth Donohoe, 85, died Aug. 31. She was born in Ireland on April 24, 1938, and lived in Tracy for the past six years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Beatrice Rodriguez, 81, died Aug. 31. She was born in Texas on Nov. 22, 1942, and lived in Tracy for 25 years. Her visitation from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Schulte Memorial Park. Her chapel service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Daniel Earnest Vaca, 64, died Aug. 30 in Modesto. He was born April 13, 1959, in French Camp. A Rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. He will be buried following the Mass at Schulte Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page.
Frederick John Ebarle, 49, died Aug. 25 in San Francisco. He was born on Aug. 19, 1974 in San Francisco and lived in Tracy for the past two years. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A livestream of the service can be viewed by visiting Frederick’s tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Susan Kady, 64, died, Aug. 9. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
