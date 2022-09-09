Maria Luz Gonzales, 71, died Monday. She was born on March 23, 1951, in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for 15 years. There will be a Mass at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic in Stockton and she will be interred at the Tracy Mausoleum. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Philip G. Vrieling Jr., 92, died Saturday. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will be buried immediately following the service at Schulte Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Charles Gerald Campbell, 87, died Saturday. Visitation will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 27150 Wilkinson Way, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon. A private burial will be held later. All arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Edna Josephine Allen, 86, died Friday. She was a long time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private.
Jesus De La Paz Guzman, 57, died Sept. 1. He was born in Mexico and lived in Tracy for more than 30 years. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Tuesday visitation is at 9 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. He will be buried immediately following his service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Anh Luong, 92, died Aug. 31. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Linda Dee Bates, 71, died Aug. 31. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Rosanne Elizabeth Case, 71, died Aug. 31 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Robiel Marquez Pierce, 37, died Aug. 29. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Michael James Hill, 64, died Aug. 26. He was born in Colorado on Dec. 19, 1957, and lived in Tracy for the last 38 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and all services are private.
