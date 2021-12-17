Festive lights and musical light shows were the winners in the annual Tracy Rotary Club Holiday Decorating Contest.
Holiday light displays were divided into two categories, traditional lighting and animated light show.
Winning the traditional lighting display were Alice and Richard English with their lighted home and grounds at 1492 Riverview Avenue. The home at 841 Windsong Drive was the runner-up this year.
Taking the prize in animated light show display was David and Sarah Zook with their musical light show at 870 Winnipeg Court. Runner-up honors went to the house display at 1421 Richard Drive.
Not entered in the decorating contest, Magical Light Shows will have a holiday light display at 15 Phillips Court. The 45-minute-long show will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then again on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and Dec. 26.
A listing of holiday light displays in Tracy and the surrounding communities can be found at California Christmas Lights http://californiachristmaslights.com.
