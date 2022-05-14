U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Tiffany N. Harris, Distribution and Installation Commander for the Defense Logistics Agency’s Defense Distribution Depot in Tracy, will be the featured speaker at Tracy’s Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30, at Schulte Memorial Park.
As commander of the defense depot, Harris is responsible for the storage, warehousing, inventory and distribution of nearly 400,000 stock items valued at $8 billion and supporting 16,000 customers worldwide. The depot also ships supplies to 4,000 military units in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Command area, and Harris has operational responsibility for three strategic missions pertaining to Unitized Group Rations, Wildland Fire Support, and the training readiness of the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary Team.
Her previous assignments include serving as the supply officer for Marine Air Control Group 28 at Al Asad Air base, Iraq, as the Group S-4 Officer in 2002. She was promoted to major in August 2005 and commanded the 2nd Supply Battalion in Al-Taqaddam, Iraq. In 2009 she was deployed to Afghanistan to serve as the supply management unit officer in charge of the Combat Logistics Regiment-2.
The May 30 ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will open with remarks by Vaughn Gates, Commander of James McDermott American Legion Post 172 and a Memorial Day Proclamation by Tracy Mayor Nancy Young.
Participants in the placement of wreaths at the Unknown Veteran’s Grave include American Legion Post 172 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1537 and their auxiliaries. Presenters also include fraternal, service, and womens organizations, Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs, Girl Scout units and Brownies, Tracy Police Department, Tracy Fire Department, Gold Star Parents and Blue Star Parents, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Tracy Public Cemetery District, Military Moms, and units from the Defense Logistics Agency.
Tracy Community Band with director Randy Watson will play the National Anthem and other musical selections, Chaplain Dan Bledsaw, American Legion Post 172, will offer the benediction, and the Tracy VFW and American Legion posts will fire three volleys.
Following the conclusion of these ceremonies, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Tracy War Memorial on Ninth Street next to the Tracy Community Center, followed by refreshments served at the Tracy Community Center served by the Tracy VFW Auxiliary.
