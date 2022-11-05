Marine Corps Col. Kevin M. Chunn, commander of Tracy-based Defense Logistics Ageney Distribution San Joaquin, will be the principal speaker at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.
The annual salute to veterans of all Armed Forces will begin at 11 a.m. at the Tracy War Memorial on East Ninth Street at the Tracy Civic Center.
Chunn has succeeded Marine Col. Tiffany N. Harris as commander of the Defense Logistic Agency’s principal distribution depot for the U.S. Armed Forces units in the western states and throughout the Pacific region.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990, became a commissioned officer in 1999 and has held a variety of Marine Corps and joint-services assignments in the Fleet Marine Force.
Chunn attended the Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare School at Quantico, Va., and the Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas.
At Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Chunn was commandant of the Marine Corps International Security Studies Fellow program.
On Veterans Day, Chunn will be introduced by Bruce Cleaver, newly elected president of the Tracy War Memorial Association. Mayor Nancy Young will present a Veterans Day Proclamation, and a roll-call of names of Tracy’s war dead, beginning with World War I, will be followed by the ringing of the bell. Veterans of the five U.S. Armed Forces will place wreaths in front of the Tracy War Memorial.
To conclude the ceremony, members of an honor guard composed of American Legion and VFW members will fire three volleys, and trumpeter Greg Wright will sound taps.
Following the ceremony, lunch and refreshments will be served at Tracy Community Center, adjacent to the ceremony site.
