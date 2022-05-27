Two years of deferred utility bills, and a city policy that allowed residents to keep the lights on even when they couldn’t afford to pay their bills for months on end, will come to an end next week.
During the May 17 Tracy City Council meeting, City Manager Michael Rogers informed the council that the city’s utility billing system will resume normal operation in June, including assessment of late fees and disconnection of services for non-payment starting in June.
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, causing many businesses to suspend operations as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it also caused financial hardships for people who ceased to collect paychecks from those businesses. To support Tracy residents who faced those hardships, the city continued to provide utility services uninterrupted, regardless of whether residents could pay their bills.
Over the next 15 months, March 2020 to June 2021, the city accumulated $1.8 million in past-due balances, which was paid by the State Water Resources Control Board using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Since then another $1.4 million in past-due balances, representing bills unpaid for 2 months or more, is owed by 1,821 Tracy utility customers. Starting in June those bill become due, and residents will be subject to disconnection if payment, or a payment arrangement, is not made by their next billing due date.
To avoid late fees and service interruptions, customers with past-due balances are encouraged to contact the City of Tracy Finance Department before their next bill is due. The department will assist residents with establishing payment plans, and directing them toward financial assistance programs, as well as community resources that may be available.
Payment plans can be arranged through the city’s finance department, and customers who qualify for or are already enrolled in PG&E’s California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE) are also eligible for Tracy’s Low Income Rate Assistance (LIRA) Program, which is a monthly utility bill discount of $26.05.
Another resource that is scheduled to become available to Tracy customers is the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), administered through the California Department of Community Services and Development.
