Students at Delta Charter took a trip around the world as they learned about diversity during the school’s second Multicultural Day held in the Teranishi Events Center on Wednesday.
The event, put on by the Delta S Club, featured different stations around the event center, each representing a different culture with information about it and a sample of some of their food. Cultures included Africa, United States, Portugal, Persia, Mexico, India, Vietnam, Finland Holland, France and Cajun.
The day gave students the opportunity to explore and learn about the different cultures, traditions and foods that represent their classmates and staff.
As they worked their way around the room students had someone from each table representing a different culture mark a list they carried to show they visited it.
This was the first Multicultural Day at Delta Charter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.