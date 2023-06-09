Three programs through the Delta Charter Schools system celebrated their high school graduations on Saturday, with students from Delta Charter High School, Delta Charter Online, and Delta Keys Charter School collecting their diplomas in the Teranishi Events Center on the Delta Charter campus.
In the first of three graduation programs Saturday, 96 graduates of Delta Charter High School marched across the stage to be recognized by the Delta Charter High administration and the leadership of New Jerusalem School District.
The ceremony included words of encouragement from administrators and the graduates, with the message that a world of endless challenges awaits the Class of 2023.
“Embrace the times you stumble, for it is through these moments that you truly discover who you are and what you’re capable of,” Delta Charter High Principal Cristy Rickets told the graduates. “Take risks, try new things, and don’t be afraid to fail. Failure is not the end. It’s just a detour of the road to success.”
Salutatorian Olivia Gonzalez has the added distinction of graduating a year early, having accelerated her academic program in her junior year so that she had completed senior-year studies and her graduation requirements by the end of the year, and then gained admission to Sonoma State University.
She said that Delta Charter High gave her the flexibility to take big leaps in her academic journey.
“Even though I came here so much later than most Delta students, I still feel that I was quickly welcomed into this learning environment. From that day on, with help from staff, I was able to begin taking college courses, and broadened my studies past what I believed was possible for myself,” she told the crowd.
Co-Valedictorian Brandon Riveira added that the high school experience taught him more than just academics, but also how to keep his goals in sight.
“Graduation may seem like an end to our 9 o’clock to 4 o’clock troubles but I see it as a launching point for the future of our lives. We have already shown ourselves that we can complete 12 years of showing up at the same place at the same time and devoting our everyday lives to learning,” he said. “Imagine what we can accomplish with the rest of our lives.”
“One thing I know is I can see success in every single one of our futures no matter what we choose. Keep in mind, none of that success will be possible without our families and loved ones.”
Also earning Co-Valedictorian status was Jenna Zacher, who noted that Saturday’s ceremony marks the transition from a beloved past to a future full of possibilities.
“Our class goes way beyond just high school. Some of us have known each other since kindergarten, elementary and even through middle school. We all knew each other before we even knew fractions,” she said.
“Throughout all of those years we shared our dreams, our hopes and what we wanted to be in the future. Well, in case you haven’t noticed, the future is here, and as I look around I know the future is bright,” she said.
“No matter what, make sure you’re proud of who you are.”
Also on Saturday, Delta Charter Online recognized 75 graduates, with Sarah Hauter as Valedictorian and Leonilla Zapien as Salutatorian. The Delta Keys Charter School had 68 graduates, with Hikmat Ghafoorzai the Valedictorian and Ethan Ortiz the Salutatorian.
