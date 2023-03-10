San Joaquin Delta College will open two new evening wine hospitality courses this spring featuring wines from around the word.
“Wine Regions of California” and “Evaluation of Wine” will be two courses offered for residents 21-years and older that will be taught by California wine educator and writer Fred Swan.
The courses can be of interest to anyone interested in the region’s wine business whether in retail sales or working at a winery tasting room. Both courses feature tastings of many excellent, carefully selected wines.
“Wine Regions of California” is a trip through the wines of California, including their histories and how they are made. “Evaluation of Wine” is for anyone who would like to develop wine tasting talents and techniques by sampling wines from around the world.
Swan has taught a credentialed course on wine for more than a decade with the wine regions of California being a focus.
In a statement Swan said, “Delta College is in the heart of California wine country. I’m thrilled to be there, teaching these courses which are instrumental for industry professionals and deliciously informative for consumers."
“Wine Regions of California” (CUL ARTS 85) will be offered from 6 to 8:50 p.m. on Mondays starting March 20. “Evaluation of Wine” (CUL ARTS 32) is scheduled for 6 to 8:50 p.m. on Tuesdays starting March 21. Students do not need to be enrolled full time to take either or both classes and there are no prerequisites for either class.
To sign up, students will first need to apply to Delta College at deltacollege.edu/apply.
For more information about Wine Hospitality, visit deltacollege.edu/wine-hospitality or contact Delta’s Arts, Humanities & Multimedia office at (209) 954-5209.
