Students with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will have access to free textbooks for the fall semester at San Joaquin Delta College.
In a news release on Tuesday, the college announced the Board of Trustees approved the free textbook incentive last week to get students protected from COVID-19.
Details are still being worked out, but vaccinated students would have access to textbooks on loan at no cost.
The fall semester at Delta College begins Aug. 23 and will have both in-person and online classes, along with some hybrid class offerings, featuring both on campus and virtual portions.
The board also removed a requirement that students, staff and campus visitors had to be vaccinated but kept mask and social distancing rules for the fall semester.
In a statement, Delta College Superintendent/President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani said the incentive can help students and families that face a financial strain from college costs.
“The Board of Trustees’ approval of the textbook incentive will not only reduce that financial burden but will also increase vaccination rates and help us continue to safely educate students as we begin to emerge from the pandemic,” Pourzanjani said. “This is the time to begin or to resume your college education. After this remarkably difficult time in our history, Delta College is determined to help our students achieve their dreams.”
All students, regardless of vaccination status, will have access to:
• Free loaner laptops and hotspots
• Free parking for the fall semester
• Free bus service in conjunction with San Joaquin Regional Transit District
• Free on-campus vaccination clinics at the college’s health center, operated by Community Medical Centers
The college will also have limited-basis student services, including financial aid, admissions and records, food services, childcare, a student food pantry, student activities, clubs and learning communities.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
