Six area graduates have been awarded scholarships by the Tracy Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
The Tracy area chapter has been serving the Tracy region for 18 years and includes the communities of Tracy, Banta, Mountain House, Lathrop, Manteca, French Camp, Ripon, Salida and Patterson with projects including the yearly college scholarships to graduating seniors, social action forums, voter registration drives and cultural events.
The 2022-2023 scholarship winners are:
• Rosalia Black of Kimball High School- $1,800
• Mielat Million of Kimball High School- $1,500
• Giovanna Chukwuma of Millennium High School -$1,200
• Isabella Githere-Hurtado of Tracy High School- $1,200
• Raina Dent of West High School -$500
• Rayana Ladd of Manteca High School - $500
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
