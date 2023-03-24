Editor,
Here is an update from the town hall meeting on Sunday, March 19.
In the spirit of town hall meetings, arguably the oldest form of true democracy, we sorted issues out respectfully as friends and neighbors of every political party, race, creed, and personal persuasion.
We agreed on these four critical problems/solutions the city should work on immediately:
• Reckless driving and "sideshows" need to stop. They are organized, destroy our streets, and put lives in danger. We demand our city draft an ordinance to state that vehicles of participants or spectators of sideshows will get immediate 30-day impounds, 30 days in county jail, and a $1,000 fine.
• Accountability for energy prices and investigating the viable solution of becoming energy independent for PG&E and East Bay Community Energy in the same fashion Bloomfield, Iowa, and Lancaster, Calif., did, and introduce hydrogen to the power grid. Less dependence on PG&E would lower prices real quick.
• Streamlining permitting processes immediately, even if that means shifting around the staff. Our city is renowned for discouraging entrepreneurship and innovation and stomping out progress with amenities. Also, our Economic Development office being vacant for months is unacceptable.
• Potholes are everywhere. Fix them! Quality of life is a high priority for every resident in Tracy. We want to see the same commitment and enthusiasm shown to fill the potholes that the city put into homelessness.
Residents are demanding city manager take action. The city manager can make the planning department streamline permit processes and order public works to fill these potholes before he has his morning coffee. He can pick up the phone and tell the City Attorney to draft the sideshow ordinance now. Mr. Rogers, we have enough managers; we need you to be a leader.
Jaime Medina, Tracy
