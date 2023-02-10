Editor,
In December, Tracy Press reported that Ana Blanco (current Tracy Unified School District Board Member) was arrested. Per this outlet, “Those charges include first degree burglary, a felony, along with a special allegation of committing that offense at an occupied dwelling. She also faces misdemeanor charges of violating a court order and resisting arrest.”
Ms. Blanco served a month in jail and was released with charges still pending on Jan. 11. She missed two board meetings because she was in jail without bail! She showed up to the board meeting on Jan. 24 and stated that she will NOT resign and is staying on the board. Elected officials can only be removed from office if they are recalled (cost would be in the thousands of dollars) by the voters or resign. The school district cannot stop Ms. Blanco from being on the school board or from being involved in any school activities as an elected person.
Ms. Blanco has been arrested and is awaiting trial for violent crimes while making decisions regarding students and employees for TUSD. Decisions Ms. Blanco makes include expelling kids for violent acts. A person arrested and charged with violent crimes decides if violent students are allowed to stay in school? The hypocrisy of this is appalling, not to mention extremely unethical.
The safety of students and staff is also at risk. As an elected official, Ms. Blanco can also go on any school campus. Is this a person that should be campuses and representing Tracy? No. It is important that community members show up to the next board meeting on Feb. 14 and demand that Ms. Blanco resign from the board. If Ms. Blanco cannot observe common sense and resign from the board then as a community, we should demand it.
Beverly Bogetti, Tracy
