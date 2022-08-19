Editor,
It apparently isn’t enough for Rep. Josh Harder that the Biden Administration policies he has supported have crushed the economy and hurt working families, single mothers and others.
In supporting these anti-energy policies and inflationary federal budget expenditures, Harder and his fellow Democrats have given us 8.5 percent inflation, $6-$7 per gallon gas and a recession to boot.
Now, as if he hasn’t already done enough damage, Harder voted for the Democrats’ sleazy-named Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will smack American families and businesses with $470 billion worth of tax increases.
Here are some of the tax increases as described by Americans for Tax Reform:
• A $6.5 billion natural gas tax that will increase household energy bills. This bill imposes a regressive tax on American oil and gas development.
• A $12 billion crude oil tax that will drive up gas prices.
• A $225 billion corporate income tax hike that will be passed on to households.
• A $74 billion stock tax that will hit people’s 401k accounts and pension plans. In effect, the Democrats are imposing a new federal excise tax that will reduce the value of household nest eggs.
• A $52 billion income tax hike on mid-sized and family businesses.
Many families are already reeling from inflation and the high cost of gasoline, so what does their member of Congress do? Stick it to them once again with $470 billion of tax increases. There are two men in the 9th District congressional race but only one, Tom Patti, is fit to be in Congress.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
