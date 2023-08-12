It was just 50 years ago this week, in late August 1973, that the last three World War II housing units that had been Tracy’s temporary city hall, were demolished.
Pat Craig, one of the Tracy Press’s most-enterprising reporters, then began sorting through the mutilated records from the city clerk’s office and the Tracy Police Department. He found a number of interesting documents. Here are a few, a half century later:
On May 17, 1927, Mistress Jessie Green of 121 W. Third St. was arrested along with “Jane Roe, Annie Roe, Lillie Roe and Susie Pink” on charges of vagrancy.” The court charged that the group willfully and unlawfully keep a public house where women and men gathered at late hours without any lawful business.”
On Feb.2, 1928, C. Lawton of the Angeles Mix Co., a manufacturer of ice cream mix, told the city clerk that he had no intention of paying the $13.60 city water bill because his water meter was broken and had been for some time. Citing bills of $8 to $10 over the minimum of $1.50 monthly charge, Lawton asserted, “There must be an error.” Noting that the city water meter reader found damaged meters on several occasions, the city clerk first charged Lawton with meter tampering and then told him he wouldn’t be charged $13.50 for replacing the mutilated water meters.
On April 26, 1932, Barber Sentaro Masumiya was cited by the barber inspector who said the barber “did willfuly and unlawfuly fail to disinfect his scissors in a solution of two percent carbolic acid.”
On Jan. 16, 1934, an irate Samuel Eyre wrote to Tracy’s “Honorable Board of Trustees (city council)” complaining that “his tenants are being disturbed by noisy American Legion members. After unsuccessful efforts talking to the police, and ‘the Legion Boys’ themselves, Eyre took his case to the trustees.” “It seems to me,” Eyre wrote, “they are taking the attitude because they are the American Legion of Tracy, they can do anything regardless of what trouble they cause ….”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.