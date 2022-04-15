Editor,
In the fantasy world of Mickey McGuire and Bruce Hotchkiss (Your Voice, April 8), the absent-minded Joe Biden has had nothing to do with gas prices soaring since he became president.
McGuire blames the COVID pandemic, the COVID recession, inflation, unemployment, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine and other factors. Hotchkiss faults the Ukraine invasion and the oil companies.
If they did their homework, as syndicated columnist Deroy Murdock does, or were intellectually honest, they would note that gas prices climbed 48 percent between Biden’s inauguration and Putin’s invasion. But McGuire and Hotchkiss didn’t do their homework and can’t be troubled to be accurate.
McGuire always accuses his political opponents of not focusing on solutions. Let me give him a solution – have the federal government quit harassing the oil industry and ramp up production.
When Donald Trump was president, the U.S. was the number one energy-producing nation in the world and we were producing 300,000 barrels of oil more each day than we are now. Please explain why our domestic production has plummeted in the last 15 months Mickey and Bruce.
Let me you why. Biden’s administration considers the oil industry the enemy and has used the full power of the federal government to harass, stop and destroy this industry – and that’s why gas prices are at $5 and $6.
Asked at the Oct. 22, 2020, presidential debate if he would close down the oil industry, Biden said: “I would transition from the oil industry. Yes.”
So, Biden wants to shut down the oil industry and is doing that while two of his local propagandists try to deny reality. Actions have consequences and undermining the oil industry is producing $5 and $6 per gallon gas. It’s as simple as that. Most Americans can figure this out, even if some can’t.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
