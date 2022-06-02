Marine Corps Col. Tiffany Ann Harris, commanding officer of Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin, told several hundred people attending Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Tracy Cemetery that she was honored to join them “in paying respect to our fallen and remembering with you.”
“As milestone years pass, we must ensure the victories secured by these humble, ordinary Americans remain essential chapters in the story of our country,” she said.
Noting that etched on the face of the Tracy War Memorial are 69 names of those killed in combat operations from World War I to Afghanistan, Harris said behind each name is “a story of bravery, honor and love from their brothers and sisters in arms.”
She made special mention of the Gold Star families in the audience, including Scott and Julia Conover, whose son was killed in Iraq; the Palmers, whose son was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq; and Mike and Angela Anderson, whose son was killed in Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2004.
“As the Gold Star families have done in our community, we honor their legacy by living up to the values they signed up to uphold — the values of freedom, liberty, justice, good will and selflessness,” Harris said.
She asked veterans of all ages to reach out to other veterans, “check in on someone you haven’t heard from in a while and keep looking out for each other from the inner place that only veterans know.”
“To the young men and women who are contemplating service, I say this: America and what it means to be American is a worthy endeavor,” Harris stressed. “It will not maintain itself. Whatever you decide, or however you decide to serve — whether it’s in the military, or in your local community — police, fire, teacher —serving something bigger than the self, belonging to a community is what will keep this great American Experiment working.”
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.