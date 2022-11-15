Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn, commander of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, is proud that of the 900 employees of the Tracy-based depot, more than a third are veterans of military service.
Chunn stressed this to those attending the Veterans Day ceremony Friday at the Tracy War Memorial.
He pointed to depot employee Zachary Ramirez of Tracy as a good example of a veteran returning to the depot to rejoin its workforce.
“Zach grew up right here in Tracy,” Chunn said. “He graduated from West High; he joined the Marine Corps; he served his country honorably and has now returned to his great community with his beautiful family, and now Zach works with us at DLA Distribution.”
“What’s so great about this story to me is that it’s about service, and it’s about this great community. You did that. This community made an impression on Zach that service is honorable, and he too decided to volunteer for military service and stand in the breach.”
Chunn also reminded his audience of the importance of the Tracy DLA depot to providing logistics support to America’s military units, both those west of the Mississippi River and overseas to American bases in the Pacific and South Asia “as far as India.”
“The distribution center is in the readiness business, and we are the Department of Defense’s western strategic distribution platform serving as a hub of logistics activities for America’s warfighter,” he said.
The depot, originally the Lyoth Sub-depot of the Army’s Oakland-based California Quartermaster Depot, is marking its 80th birthday. It was opened in the fall of 1942 during the opening year of U.S. involvement in World War II.
Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, representing the Tracy City Council, stressed how important military service has been to her own family.
The Veterans Day program ended with the reading of the names of those killed in wars and military actions, beginning with World War I, and the placing of wreaths before the War Memorial monument by veterans of all services.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
