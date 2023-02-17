A man arrested in Banta last week is facing multiple child molestation and sex crime charges, with cases dating back to 2015.
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Joseph Leo Tiago IV, 37, the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Canal Boulevard and Cedar Avenue area of Banta after deputies arrived to serve a warrant for his arrest. He reportedly tried to flee and hide from deputies but was taken into custody a few hours after they arrived.
A complaint filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office with San Joaquin County Superior Court lists 10 felony counts against Tiago.
Six of those charges, including sex crimes with a child under age 10 and lewd acts upon a child, involve a victim who was 8 years old or younger when the first offense against her that is listed in the complaint, described as sexual intercourse with a child, was committed sometime between July 2015 and June 2016. Three charges from that time period include special allegations that the victim was tied or bound while the crimes were committed.
Incidents with the same victim that allegedly took place in 2017-18, and between 2018 and 2020, are documented in the complaint under similar charges, with a charge of assault with intent to commit lewd acts upon a child included for the latter time period.
Another charge is based on an incident from December 2016 and involved a victim who was under 16 at the time, where Tiago is being charged with unlawful sex with a minor.
Three more charges involve a victim who was age 16 when the crimes were allegedly committed last May, and those charges include, burglary, meaning he allegedly broke into the girl’s home with the intention of molesting her, plus assault and molesting a child under age 18.
These charges are all filed along with enhancements stating that these were violent crimes against a vulnerable person with the potential to cause bodily harm.
Tiago is being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail, with a court appearance scheduled for Friday morning in Manteca.
