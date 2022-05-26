Tracy High seniors Kylie Van Os and Tom Jaekel are the 2022 recipients of the storied Blanket Awards – most commonly given to stand out, multi-sport Bulldog athletes.
That last part is worth noting as this year, the boys award had a traditionally unorthodox winner. While Van Os spent four years at the school excelling on the girls volleyball and basketball teams, Jaekel had a slightly different – but just as impactful – route.
According to the school’s athletic director Matthew Shrout – after four tireless years of work as a statistician – Jaekel was the name on every coaches lips when asked about worthy nominees for this year’s award.
Shrout kicked off Jaekel’s presentation with an anecdote about how when he was initially pitched by the then freshman, Shrout thought he would just be receiving another meaningless piece of paper to read. That assumption could not have been any further from the truth, as Jaekel quickly became an integral part of most of Tracy’s sports programs with elite level analytical production.
“That’s what I was aiming for,” Jaekel told the Tracy Press after receiving his award. “I didn’t want coaches to think that they were just getting some little piece of paper with a few numbers on it. I wanted them to feel like they were getting something that actually improved the team.”
In the end, Jaekel did just that. Coaches began looking to him for statistical analysis to incorporate not only on a game by game basis, but also into the overall betterment of respective programs. Jaekel worked with Tracy’s football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, track and field and water polo teams.
Jaekel began his journey with a battle to prove his worth. Four years later, ready to take his final bow before venturing into a new chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, he was touched by being given the ultimate recognition.
“I am just so honored that the coaches recognized everything that I did for them to try and improve the teams,” Jaekel said. “I am very grateful. These four years have meant everything to me. I’m going to continue doing stats in college but I will no longer have that personal player connection and I will miss that so much.”
Van Os was more of a traditional choice for her outstanding contributions on the court and excellence in the classroom. She epitomizes everything that the famous award has stood for over the years.
The now former varsity volleyball and basketball team captain, Van Os could have stood next to the stage all night – that’s how often her name was called for academic honors. But the sports award at the very end of the ceremony was a little extra special.
“This award means a lot because overall, sports made a huge impact on my life and my whole high school career,” Van Os said. “I met a lot of my friends through sports. I also got to learn from so many different coaches and viewpoints. It helped me better myself.”
Van Os has been involved in sports since the age of three. Participating at the high school level was just a natural course of progression. As captain, she led the volleyball team to the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section tournaments in each of her varsity years. Befitting a captain, Van Os has always been about hard work and setting an example.
“I worked really hard throughout all the years to become captain,” Van Os said. “I started on JV teams my freshman year and that alone was meaningful to me. Then, being on varsity soon after and being captain and being able to lead all the younger girls was really important. I was the younger girl at one point and I wanted to make sure that they were super into it.”
Before heading off to the prestigious United State Military Academy at West Point, Van Os made sure to emphasize on the importance and benefits of being a student athlete, urging fellow students to get involved.
“I think (sport) is a main component that every student should be involved in,” Van Os said. “At least one. It is a bit of freedom, away from the academic aspect of school. It’s also where you get to meet people and have a bit of fun throughout the day. As long as you work hard. You are not going to be the best at everything you do, but competing with someone better than you is what helps you to become a better athlete and student.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.