The cost increases for the city’s multi-generational recreation center now include an increase in the cost of designing the center.
On Tuesday the Tracy City Council approved up to $6.6 million for LPA, Inc., for design of the center, twice the amount that the city previously had budgeted to design the center.
That comes after the council learned that the center itself would cost twice as much as the $40 million listed in the city’s fiscal 2022-23 budget.
Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin explained that newest version of the center, which will become the centerpiece of El Pescadero Park at the north end of Parker Avenue between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh Avenue, includes much more than the city expected when it created the 2013 Parks Master Plan.
On Oct. 18 the council endorsed a schematic design of the 46,692-square-foot center, which will include a gymnasium with three full-size basketball courts, an elevated running track, a central courtyard with a bouldering wall, two multi-purpose rooms and a row of lounge and activity rooms.
Cost estimates for the center range between $64.8 and $70.2 million. That doesn’t include another $15 million or more for restoring El Pescadero Park, which has been the site of a homeless encampment for the past 3 years.
Joaquin expects the design of the center to be complete by February, and construction could be underway by the end of next year.
