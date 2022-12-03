The cost to design a new interchange at Interstate 205 and Chrisman Road has nearly doubled. At its Nov. 15 meeting the Tracy City Council approved the new price tag for the design contract to reflect updated requirements for traffic flow as requested by Caltrans.
The original 2013 agreement with Dokken Engineering Inc. was limited to a cost of $826,919, which would move the city toward project approval, including environmental documents. Since then Caltrans’ design standards for freeway interchanges have forced the city and engineer to reconsider details of the plan, with the state transportation agency requiring that all freeway interchanges be at least 3 miles from each other.
The new interchange, to be located on a future northern extension of Chrisman Road, where Paradise Road now crosses the freeway, would be about 1½ miles east of the existing MacArthur Drive interchange. It would provide access to the city’s Northeast Industrial Area, as well as the River Islands development.
The city had to demonstrate that the new interchange is necessary to meet the traffic flow requirements of the city’s Northeast Industrial Area, meaning that any work done to date on the project design and environmental reviews would have to be updated. That translates to an additional $690,014 in Dokken’s contract, for a total of just over $1.5 million.
The city expects the project approval/environmental document to be complete by the end of 2024.
