After reading the letters (Your Voice, June 17) of Mickey McGuire and Gus Carlson, I was saddened and troubled by their support for actions detrimental to our nation.
A Tracy resident (Steve Wampler) called out the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its immigration falsehoods and Joe Biden for encouraging people to come to the U.S. illegally to break American laws.
As president, Biden is the nation’s chief law enforcement officer and he swore to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”
Instead, as a presidential candidate he called for people to illegally come and “immediately surge to the border.” (This call for people to violate our immigration laws was thoroughly documented in the editor’s note after Carlson’s letter). As president, Biden has continued to support people from around the world breaking America’s immigration laws.
McGuire and Carlson also cast false accusations at Wampler, but seem to be Joe Biden Democrats who are fine with people breaking our immigration laws. That’s sad. And it would be worthwhile if they could get their facts right.
McGuire claimed, “Steve Wampler depicts me and DHS as ‘dishonest’ and speaking ‘falsehoods.’” That’s wrong, Mickey. Go back and read his letter. He did not mention you. Wampler said, “This latter statement from DHS deserves a special place in the annals of political falsehoods.”
But Carlson’s letter was the absolute worst. After whining that Wampler was not respectful, he states “As for the writer’s opinions not being fact-based or being misrepresented as facts themselves, the list is long…”
In effect, Carlson was disrespectful to Wampler and attacked his entire letter without a shred of documentation. I hope Carlson read the editor’s note that documented Biden’s foolhardy quote—and Carlson’s error. What Wampler wrote about the border situation is accurate and I believe Carlson owes him an apology.
Joe Walker, Tracy
