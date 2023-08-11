Editor,
Thank you for pointing out my misconception in the July 28 paper regarding: "The Golden State Logistical Hub was previously filed with the county as a pre application, but never came up for vote."
Thank you much more for pointing out the current specific plan filed in April for "The Pacific Gateway Project is from Ridgeline Property Group as the applicant."
It's my understanding the Ridgeline Property Group in Sacramento has corporate offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proposing a mega development now on the south side of Tracy. Their proposal is basically 2.5 square miles of industrial development, pollution and additional traffic nightmares on a third side of town (south of Linne Rd., east of Tracy Boulevard to Chrisman Road, south to I-580 and Highway 132). This project has been in the works for many months, and it's extremely disappointing our city leaders have yet to inform our citizens of the detrimental effects this project will have on our town and your quality of life.
Madam Mayor and the Tracy City Council: Immediately resolve your opposition to our County Board of Supervisors for yet another environmental disaster dictated by outsiders looking to profit on the backs of the Citizens of Tracy and San Joaquin County. Show us by action that our elected representatives truly do put the best interests of the citizens of Tracy, CA, as a priority, not another local big landowner and developers from Sacramento, much less Georgia.
I believe the folks in our community deserve that at the very least.
Leanne Staas, Tracy
