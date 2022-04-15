The Market at Mountain House on the corner of Mountain House Parkway and Byron Road has announced that new tenants have made commitments to lease eight of the 15 retail spaces in the new shopping center.
The San Joaquin County Community Development Department approved plans for 83,550-square feet of commercial development on the corner in June 2020, and Shea Properties and Safeway broke ground for the development in May 2021.
The project includes a 55,000-square-foot Safeway store, a gas station with a 3,000-square-foot convenience store, and three retail buildings, 8,800 square feet, 7,450 square feet and 9,300 square feet.
Shea Properties has announced that in addition to Safeway and the gas station, the new retail center will include a collection of restaurants, retail shops as well as a dentist office and tutoring business. Those tenants include AappaKadai Indian Restaurant, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Sourdough & Co., Starbucks, Stoneridge Nails, Great Clips, Dr. Singh and JEI Learning Center.
While Shea Properties started with 15 retail spaces, some of those spaces can be joined or separated, depending on the needs of the tenant.
The Market and Mountain House center is currently under construction. No grand opening date has been announced, but Shea Properties reported that the new shops in the retail center are likely to open in the fall.
