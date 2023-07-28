Editor,
It’s okay to feel proud when you accomplish something great. Like a job well-done. Feeling proud tastes delicious — it inspires positive behavior.
Being proud is a different thing — it can make you come across as arrogant and self-centered. Being proud is about creating an inflated self-image. It makes life unpleasant, especially for those around you.
It is an exaggerated and distorted version of who you are.
There is now a group of people at the council meetings using Proud Boys behavior techniques inside and outside the council meetings. They harass and intimate those who have differing views than theirs.
When you cheat in a game, there is no winner, just a cheater. When you get what you want by coercion or intimidation, you are that same cheater.
The only thing necessary for this behavior to continue is for good citizens to do nothing.
E Pluribus Unum (Latin for "out of many, one) references the fact that our cohesive single nation was formed as the result of the thirteen smaller colonies joining together
As a community we can accomplish more as collaborators rather than competitors. We can be one; like our forefathers.
Express your concerns. Contact all the Council Members at: tracycitycouncil@cityoftracy.org.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
